South Harrison hosts quad wrestling meet

Liberty’s Raiden Childers secures 100th career win
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 12:19 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LOST CREEK, W.Va (WDTV) - The South Harrison Hawks hosted Lincoln, Liberty and University, kicking off wrestling season for some of the schools.

University (JV) bested Lincoln 54-12, South Harrison topped Lincoln 36-30, the Cougars grabbed their sole win of the night against Liberty 36-24, the Hawks gained another win over Liberty 48-16 and University (JV) also clinched a win over Liberty 54-23.

Liberty’s Raiden Childers had the milestone of the night, securing his 100th career win.

