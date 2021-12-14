Turnpike reminds drivers to renew for EZPass Discount Program

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Beginning Jan. 1, 2022, drivers who took advantage of West Virginia’s E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan will be able to renew their plans for one year for $26.25.

If a patron has a valid, unexpired credit card on file, the E-ZPass will be renewed automatically.

The E-ZPass gives drivers of the West Virginia Turnpike unlimited use of the Turnpike for an annual fee.

On Jan. 1, 2022, the cash toll for Class I passenger vehicles will be adjusted to $4.25 per toll booth as provided for in legislation passed by the West Virginia Legislature.

The legislation creating the West Virginia E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Program provides for periodic adjustment of rates.

The Parkways Authority thus included periodic inflation adjustments in its June 2018 schedule of tolls and discounts, including a five percent inflation adjustment in the cost of the West Virginia E-ZPass Discount Program for Class I passenger vehicles every three years, and a 1.6 per cent per year inflation adjustment in cash tolls every year, rounded to the nearest quarter, starting on Jan. 1, 2022.

Under the adjusted fee schedule, passenger cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles and passenger vans will pay $4.25 per mainline toll booth beginning Jan. 1, 2022. Cars or trucks pulling a trailer and motor homes will pay $5.25. Motor homes pulling a trailer will pay $6.75.

Larger trucks will pay between $6.75 and $25.25 depending on the number of axles on the vehicles.

Discounted commercial E-ZPass plans are also available.

For Class I passenger vehicles, the E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan has been a great deal.

“Prior to this program, an E-ZPass could cost $300-plus a year for access to all three main toll plazas,” said West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller. “We absolutely encourage all Class 1 passenger vehicle drivers to take advantage of the E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan.”

Gov. Jim Justice announced the E-ZPass Single Fee Discount Plan in 2018 to give eligible drivers of the West Virginia Turnpike an opportunity to save on the cost of tolls. The previous year, West Virginia voters approved the sale of $1.6 billion in highway bonds as part of Governor Justice’s Roads To Prosperity highway construction and maintenance program.

As part of that program, tolls on the Turnpike were raised from $2 to $4 per passenger car for cars without this West Virginia E-ZPass. The program was set to include a five percent increase in the cost of the West Virginia E-ZPass discount program for Class I passenger vehicles every three years.

“The benefits of the West Virginia E-ZPass program far exceed the cost, particularly compared to any other national toll discount program that exists,” Miller said. “After just two round trips on the West Virginia Turnpike, the E-ZPass pays for itself. The Governor’s visionary idea for this program will pay dividends long into the future.”

To get an E-ZPass, or to renew an existing E-ZPass, visit www.wvturnpike.com. Drivers may also apply in person at the West Virginia Parkways Authority E-ZPass Customer Service Center, 3310 Piedmont Road in Charleston or at the Beckley Customer Service Center located at 12 Pikeview Drive..

