WDTV partners with The Salvation Army for tornado relief efforts

Gray Television and WDTV are teaming with the Salvation Army to provide relief for those affected by the deadly tornado outbreak that hit several states on Friday and Saturday.
Heal the Heartland
Heal the Heartland
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 3:42 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gray Television announced that many of its television stations, including WDTV, will partner with The Salvation Army to help raise funds following the deadly storm system that impacted America’s Heartland.

Thousands of residents in Kentucky are without heat and water after deadly tornadoes ripped through the area, leaving at least people 64 dead. There were at least 14 deaths in Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri.

The communities impacted have a long road to recovery ahead of them. Now, it’s time for us to help ‘Heal the Heartland.’

“Our hearts go out to the thousands of people impacted by these horrific storms. We know it will be a long road ahead for families and communities to heal,” said Gray Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell. “It is without hesitation that we partner with The Salvation Army as they always go above and beyond the call of duty when providing disaster relief efforts to survivors and rescue workers. To help ‘Heal the Heartland’, Gray Television has made a $100,000 donation.”

When you support The Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of all donations will be applied to the disaster survivors in those communities.

Text HLTORNADO to 51555 to make a monetary donation to The Salvation Army or donate online by clicking here.

For more details, click here.

