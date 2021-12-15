An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - One act of kindness at a family-owned restaurant in Morgantown captured the attention of many on social media.

A photo of an elderly veteran and a Morgantown Police Officer at the Boston Beanery Restaurant and Tavern surfaced on Facebook with a heartwarming tale attached.

The owner of the beanery Angie Blankenship said the gentleman in the picture walked into the restaurant on December 10 a bit disoriented. A host sensed a problem and alerted Blankenship for help.

“I said, it’s okay, honey. We’re going to take care of you. We’re sure there is somebody that is looking for you. We’re going to find out where you’re supposed to be. I said, let’s sit up here, and I’ll get you something to drink. If you’re hungry, we’ll get you something to eat,” she explained.

After speaking with him Blankenship discovered the veteran wasn’t sure what his name was or how he got to the restaurant. So, she notified the police.

Blankenship sat down with him, got him a meal, and carried on a conversation until the officer arrived. She said this was something she would have done for anyone.

“It takes a village. We need each other, that’s the thing. I didn’t do anything. I was just here,” Blankenship added.

Luckily while speaking with Blankenship and the officer the man remembered his name.

The police were able to get ahold of his family, and they picked him up safely.

She said the family was grateful for her kindness and the time spent helping this man.

“There was just a miscommunication in scheduling. So, there was a bit of time he was alone, and he wandered off,” Blankenship explained.

She said she was sad to think that other people would not have done the same thing she had.

“We’re just afraid because we don’t really know what to do. It’s not hard to be kind. It’s just, be human and be nice to each other,” Blankenship said.

She hoped this would remind others how much of a difference one simple act could make.

