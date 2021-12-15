David Lawrence Lipps, 65, of Weston, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

David was born in Buckhannon on July 15, 1956. He was greeted at Heaven’s Gate by his loving mother, Mamie Lea Self. David was also preceded in death by his father, Ira Lawrence Lipps; one sister, Nancy Jean Lipps; and step-father, Charlie Van Horn.

On June 26, 1987, David married the love of his life, Beverly Heater. They shared the last 34 years together and she will miss him dearly.

He is survived by his wife, Beverly Heater Lipps, of Weston; one daughter, Brandy Burkhammer and husband, Chris of Weston; one son, Jason Lipps and wife, Nancy of Weston; six grandchildren: Ryan, Haley, Payton Burkhammer, Hunter, Tyson, and Kyrston Lipps; three siblings: Cathy Turner and companion, Gary Cool of Alum Bridge, Linda Riegel of Buckhannon, Larry Lipps and wife, Brenda of French Creek; one aunt, Sue Lloyd of Gassaway; several nieces, nephews, and cousins; and two fur grand-babies, Cooper and Zeke.

David graduated from Buckhannon Upshur High School in 1974. He worked for the Weston State Hospital in Maintenance and later as a Security Guard for Sharpe Hospital. David was Christian by faith and enjoyed hunting and fishing in Wild and Wonderful West Virginia, cracking hickory nuts, and taking long drives. David loved spending his days watching westerns but what he loved most was picking on his family.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, December 16, 2021. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December, 17, 2021 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dwayne Brown officiating. Interment will follow at the Lipps Family Cemetery in French Creek.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

