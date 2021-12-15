East Fairmont remains undefeated with 55-44 win over Grafton

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont came in with a goal, and that goal is still being met.

The Bees are still undefeated after taking down Grafton in the teams’ first conference contest.

East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers scored her team’s first eight points early in the first quarter.

East Fairmont sees the undefeated North Marion Huskies Thursday in Rachel. Grafton hosts Philip Barbour Thursday night.

