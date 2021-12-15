Advertisement

East Fairmont remains undefeated with 55-44 win over Grafton

Bees’ Kenly Rogers scored first eight points for East Fairmont
By Julia Westerman
Dec. 14, 2021
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - East Fairmont came in with a goal, and that goal is still being met.

The Bees are still undefeated after taking down Grafton in the teams’ first conference contest.

East Fairmont’s Kenly Rogers scored her team’s first eight points early in the first quarter.

East Fairmont sees the undefeated North Marion Huskies Thursday in Rachel. Grafton hosts Philip Barbour Thursday night.

