Fairmont man arrested for allegedly possessing stolen vehicle, firearm

A Fairmont man was arrested in Morgantown Tuesday for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and firearm, officers said.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Fairmont man was arrested in Monongalia County Tuesday for allegedly possessing a stolen vehicle and firearm, officers said.

Shawn Fain, 44, of Fairmont, was pulled over on Tuesday while driving a vehicle reported stolen by the West Virginia State Police in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said Fain was also in possession of a stolen firearm, 29.1 grams of methamphetamine, and a set of digital scales.

The criminal complaint says officers performed a background check on Fain that showed a prior arrest of felony controlled substance charges from September 2010.

Fain has been charged with possession with intent of a Schedule II drug, being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, and receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle.

