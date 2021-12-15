Advertisement

Five University student athletes sign to play at the collegiate level

Three in-state, two out-of-state destinations
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five University Hawks are headed to the next level of their athletic careers.

Three are staying in state, while two are venturing outside of West Virginia.

The five student athletes and their destinations:

Rocco DeVincent - Ohio University track and field, cross country

Aaron Forbes - Salem University baseball

Colin McBee - West Virginia University football

Alex Solomon - Waynesburg University golf

Madison Wagoner - Bethany College lacrosse

