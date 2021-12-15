Five University student athletes sign to play at the collegiate level
Three in-state, two out-of-state destinations
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Five University Hawks are headed to the next level of their athletic careers.
Three are staying in state, while two are venturing outside of West Virginia.
The five student athletes and their destinations:
Rocco DeVincent - Ohio University track and field, cross country
Aaron Forbes - Salem University baseball
Colin McBee - West Virginia University football
Alex Solomon - Waynesburg University golf
Madison Wagoner - Bethany College lacrosse
