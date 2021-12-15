Advertisement

Published: Dec. 15, 2021
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Herbert F. “Herb” Pugh, 89 of Webster Springs passed away on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Elkins Rehabilitation & Care Center. He was born April 3, 1932 in Jerryville to the late Gartrel and Audrey Wright Pugh.Herb was a member of the Point Mountain Church; enjoyed hunting, fishing, ramp digging and gardening. He was a retired UMWA Coal Miner working for Sewell Coal and Gauley Mountain Coal. Herb was one of a kind and never met a stranger. He was known by everyone and will be greatly missed.In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Rule Pugh; daughter Vickie Reeder; brother Charles Pugh; and sister Kay Green.Herb is survived by his children Hubert Pugh of Silver Spring, MD, Jim (Connie) Pugh of Webster Springs, and Margaret (Charles) Anthony of Silver Spring, MD; seven grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; fur baby Pepper; and many other extended family and friends to mourn his passing. Friends may join the family for visitation on Friday, December 17, 2021 from 6:00 to 9:00 PM at Dodd & Reed Funeral Home, Webster Springs. Funeral Services to celebrate Herb’s life will be held on Saturday, December 18, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Point Mountain Church with Pastors Arlin Carpenter and David Chapman officiating. Interment will follow in Point Mountain Cemetery, Webster Springs.Online condolences may be made to the family at www.doddreedfh.com.Dodd & Reed Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Pugh family.

