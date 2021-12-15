Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be cloudy but warm, as yesterday’s high-pressure system moves east, allowing clouds to come from the west. This afternoon, expect cloudy skies, although we will stay dry. Winds will be light, and temperatures will push up into the low-60s. So it will be warm outside. Tonight, skies will still be cloudy, with no rain. Winds will be light, with lows in the mid-40s. Overall, today will be cloudy and mild. Tomorrow afternoon, we start out mostly cloudy but nice, with breezy southerly winds of 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be in the mid-60s in the afternoon. Later in the day, a cold front pushes in after 6 PM, bringing light rain showers to WV. We won’t see much rain, at about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most, but still, expect a dreary night at times. This especially becomes important overnight, as rain chances will be possible. More rain comes on Friday afternoon and on Saturday, as a frontal boundary and low-pressure system push into NCWV. We’ll likely see about 1″ to 2″ of rain in some areas by Saturday night, so overall, be prepared for slick roads and a soggy commute. On the bright side, temperatures will remain mild as we head into the weekend, with highs in the low-50s at times. The rain then leaves by Sunday morning, leaving behind much cooler temperatures and clouds. In short, after today and tomorrow afternoon, rain will move in and leave a soggy commute, with nicer, cooler weather early next week.

Today: Skies will be cloudy, with light winds, so expect a calm, overcast afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper-50s to low-60s, warmer-than-average for this time of year. In short, a cloudy but mild afternoon. High: 61.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-40s, above-average for this time of year. In short, expect a calm, mild night. Low: 47.

Thursday: We start out with cloudy skies and winds coming from the SW at 10-15 mph. Temperatures will be well above-average for this time of year, in the upper-60s and perhaps breaking 70 degrees. Then in the evening hours, light rain showers push into NCWV and stick around overnight. We won’t see much rain, about 0.2 to 0.3 inches at most, but it does mean a dreary night. Overall, expect a warm afternoon and dreary evening. High: 67.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy, with steady rain pushing in throughout the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be much cooler, in the mid-50s, and winds will be light. Overall, expect a wet, mild afternoon. High: 54.

