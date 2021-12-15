Justice: Do it for Babydog Round 3 final prize winners announced
Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday the winners of 126 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday the winners of 126 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes.
Emma Brumfield of Paden City has won the final grand prize of a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund.
An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund.
All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.
Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.
This week’s school grand prize of a $100,000 check will be announced later this week. Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.
Today marks the fourth and final week of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.
Additional information is included below the list of winners:
$100,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize: TBA
$100,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize: Emma Brumfield, Paden City
The following are recipients of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund:
- Makayla Thompson, Wallace
- Jeffrey Price, Fairmont
- Aidan Cummings, St Albans
- Braelynn Woods, Ripley
- Ella Whitehair, Buckhannon
- Joey Romeo, Morgantown
- Kamden Hulley, Flemington
- Mason Boyette, Moundsville
- Hayden Gillespie, Liberty
- Katarah Linger, Buckhannon
- Landen Bartlett, Harrisville
- Lilly Wiley, Morgantown
- Blake Honeycutt, Morgantown
- Samuel Flower, Fairmont
- Harrison Scott, Frankford
- Ryan Graves, Keyser
- Elijah Casto, Parkersburg
- Riley Matheny, Hacker Valley
- Alexis Mccormick, Morgantown
- Lauren Lambert, Princeton
- Adam Thomas, Huntington
- Brayden Biller, Elkins
- Ava Weghorst, Morgantown
- Ian Smith, Keyser
- Stephen Padgett, Vienna
The following are recipients of a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License:
- Brayden Filburn, Morgantown
- Jeremiah Mauritz, Oak Hill
- Bryce Hines, Old Fields
- Aleshia Schoolcraft-Falls, Elkview
- Isabella Baker, Jacksonburg
- Matthew Cheuvront, Lumberport
- Evan Brown, Cross Lanes
- Elijah Stewart, Martinsburg
- Chloe Brammer, Wheeling
- Avery Mccoy, Ronceverte
- Nora Tomasek, Saint Albans
- Benjamin Slater, Bluefield
- Braidon Dotson, Eskdale
- Marlee Hager, Hurricane
- Landon Staats, Spencer
- Makayla Gaston, Weirton
- Lucas Foulk, Benwood
- Gavin Ramey, Branchland
- Jayson Akers, Welch
- Patrick Yoakum, Ellamore
- Benjamin Mullins, South Charleston
- Luke Matschat, Martinsburg
- Ryan Dietz, Morgantown
- Corbin Belt, Elkins
- Magnus Hubbart, Morgantown
- Nolan Banks, Cross Lanes
- Kaden Fields, Hurricane
- Leila Holland, Hurricane
- Bayleigh Garnes, Huntington
- Evan Alston, South Charleston
- Bryce Johnson, Clarksburg
- Elijah Statler, Charleston
- Ella Dixon, Beech Bottom
- Elizabeth Terral, Danville
- Gary Cobb, Racine
- Landan Hilton, Nettie
- Orion Hardy, Hinton
- Noah Mayle, Fairmont
- Cooper Blake, Fairmont
- Isaac Hyett, Washington
- Henry Seiler, Morgantown
- Jonathan Alderman, Winfield
- Jackson Pate, Morgantown
- Emily Kathryn Dickerson, Hico
- Aleister Pennington, Weston
- Caylee Long, Marmet
- Rachel Randolph, Bridgeport
- Carolyn Stoner, Huntington
- Wyatt Zornes, South Charleston
- Aaron Griffith, Ronceverte
- Miles Penix, Morgantown
- Jenna Aliff, Princeton
- Abigail Johns, South Charleston
- Isaac Lane, Ravenswood
- Alexander Jennings, Wallback
- Jordan Martin, Red House
- Marissa Delbrook, Fairmont
- Cooper Goodboy, Morgantown
- Evan Dietz, Morgantown
- Gavin Gillenwater, So Charleston
- Andrew Harpold, Saint Albans
- Samantha Roy, Terra Alta
- John Murphy, Richwood
- Samuel Highberger, Ravenswood
- Alex Adams, Franklin
- Brooklynn Chapman, Ona
- James Jarrell, Mount Hope
- Kylee Ross, Elizabeth
- Joel Mitchell, Charleston
- Isaac Harlan, Belington
- Marguerite Kennedy, Clarksburg
- Ayden Glover, Fairmont
- Cole Conrad, Orlando
- Chloe Lightfritz, Williamstown
- Jacob Robinson, Wheeling
- Jack Cantrell, Charleston
- Veronica Morgan, Ona
- Emma Mcclung, Yawkey
- Morgan Stover, Fairmont
- Shawn Haddox, Hurricane
- Emma Stevens, Morgantown
- Samuel Adams, Barboursville
- Eric Fankhauser, Mt Clare
- Chase Adkins, Ona
- Joseph Haynes, Hurricane
- Bella Kesterson, Franklin
- Colton Phillips, Wheeling
- Brady Hall-Montgomery, Davin
- Emma Cooper, Thomas
- William Angus, Grafton
- Bowen Taylor, Belleville
- Francesca Cain, Morgantown
- Brooke Cross, Wellsburg
- Brooks King, Bridgeport
- Reece Merceruio, Martinsburg
- Gracie Holdren, Princeton
- Ruby Dehaven, Lewisburg
- Jenha Trevathan, Shepherdstown
- Holly Wilson, Parkersburg
- Jaxon Chapman, Milton
While Do it for Babydog: Round 3 has concluded, online registration is now open for Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition.
Individuals ages 50 and older who have been fully vaccinated and who choose to receive their booster shot on or after Dec. 7, 2021 are eligible to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card as an additional incentive to continue protecting themselves from COVID-19.
Additionally, four senior centers across the state with the highest overall vaccination rates will win a $100,000 grand prize and receive a visit from the Governor and Babydog.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.