Justice: Do it for Babydog Round 3 final prize winners announced

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Governor Jim Justice announced on Wednesday the winners of 126 prizes through his Do it for Babydog: Round 3 vaccination sweepstakes.

Emma Brumfield of Paden City has won the final grand prize of a $100,000 Educational Savings Fund.

An additional 25 young West Virginians have each won a prize of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund.

All Educational Savings Fund prizes will be in the form of a 529 plan, managed by the State Treasurer’s Office, which will be invested and grow over time. The fund can be used for any educational-related expenses, not just higher education.

Another 100 young West Virginians have won a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License.

This week’s school grand prize of a $100,000 check will be announced later this week. Gov. Justice and Babydog will host a party for the entire school to celebrate. This event will also include an on-site vaccine clinic and remarks by a doctor to talk about the safety and efficacy of vaccines.

Today marks the fourth and final week of prize giveaways as part of Do it for Babydog: Round 3.

Additional information is included below the list of winners:

$100,000 Check & School Party Grand Prize: TBA

$100,000 Educational Savings Fund Grand Prize: Emma Brumfield, Paden City

The following are recipients of a $10,000 Educational Savings Fund:

Makayla Thompson, Wallace

Jeffrey Price, Fairmont

Aidan Cummings, St Albans

Braelynn Woods, Ripley

Ella Whitehair, Buckhannon

Joey Romeo, Morgantown

Kamden Hulley, Flemington

Mason Boyette, Moundsville

Hayden Gillespie, Liberty

Katarah Linger, Buckhannon

Landen Bartlett, Harrisville

Lilly Wiley, Morgantown

Blake Honeycutt, Morgantown

Samuel Flower, Fairmont

Harrison Scott, Frankford

Ryan Graves, Keyser

Elijah Casto, Parkersburg

Riley Matheny, Hacker Valley

Alexis Mccormick, Morgantown

Lauren Lambert, Princeton

Adam Thomas, Huntington

Brayden Biller, Elkins

Ava Weghorst, Morgantown

Ian Smith, Keyser

Stephen Padgett, Vienna

The following are recipients of a Lifetime Hunting and Fishing License:

Brayden Filburn, Morgantown

Jeremiah Mauritz, Oak Hill

Bryce Hines, Old Fields

Aleshia Schoolcraft-Falls, Elkview

Isabella Baker, Jacksonburg

Matthew Cheuvront, Lumberport

Evan Brown, Cross Lanes

Elijah Stewart, Martinsburg

Chloe Brammer, Wheeling

Avery Mccoy, Ronceverte

Nora Tomasek, Saint Albans

Benjamin Slater, Bluefield

Braidon Dotson, Eskdale

Marlee Hager, Hurricane

Landon Staats, Spencer

Makayla Gaston, Weirton

Lucas Foulk, Benwood

Gavin Ramey, Branchland

Jayson Akers, Welch

Patrick Yoakum, Ellamore

Benjamin Mullins, South Charleston

Luke Matschat, Martinsburg

Ryan Dietz, Morgantown

Corbin Belt, Elkins

Magnus Hubbart, Morgantown

Nolan Banks, Cross Lanes

Kaden Fields, Hurricane

Leila Holland, Hurricane

Bayleigh Garnes, Huntington

Evan Alston, South Charleston

Bryce Johnson, Clarksburg

Elijah Statler, Charleston

Ella Dixon, Beech Bottom

Elizabeth Terral, Danville

Gary Cobb, Racine

Landan Hilton, Nettie

Orion Hardy, Hinton

Noah Mayle, Fairmont

Cooper Blake, Fairmont

Isaac Hyett, Washington

Henry Seiler, Morgantown

Jonathan Alderman, Winfield

Jackson Pate, Morgantown

Emily Kathryn Dickerson, Hico

Aleister Pennington, Weston

Caylee Long, Marmet

Rachel Randolph, Bridgeport

Carolyn Stoner, Huntington

Wyatt Zornes, South Charleston

Aaron Griffith, Ronceverte

Miles Penix, Morgantown

Jenna Aliff, Princeton

Abigail Johns, South Charleston

Isaac Lane, Ravenswood

Alexander Jennings, Wallback

Jordan Martin, Red House

Marissa Delbrook, Fairmont

Cooper Goodboy, Morgantown

Evan Dietz, Morgantown

Gavin Gillenwater, So Charleston

Andrew Harpold, Saint Albans

Samantha Roy, Terra Alta

John Murphy, Richwood

Samuel Highberger, Ravenswood

Alex Adams, Franklin

Brooklynn Chapman, Ona

James Jarrell, Mount Hope

Kylee Ross, Elizabeth

Joel Mitchell, Charleston

Isaac Harlan, Belington

Marguerite Kennedy, Clarksburg

Ayden Glover, Fairmont

Cole Conrad, Orlando

Chloe Lightfritz, Williamstown

Jacob Robinson, Wheeling

Jack Cantrell, Charleston

Veronica Morgan, Ona

Emma Mcclung, Yawkey

Morgan Stover, Fairmont

Shawn Haddox, Hurricane

Emma Stevens, Morgantown

Samuel Adams, Barboursville

Eric Fankhauser, Mt Clare

Chase Adkins, Ona

Joseph Haynes, Hurricane

Bella Kesterson, Franklin

Colton Phillips, Wheeling

Brady Hall-Montgomery, Davin

Emma Cooper, Thomas

William Angus, Grafton

Bowen Taylor, Belleville

Francesca Cain, Morgantown

Brooke Cross, Wellsburg

Brooks King, Bridgeport

Reece Merceruio, Martinsburg

Gracie Holdren, Princeton

Ruby Dehaven, Lewisburg

Jenha Trevathan, Shepherdstown

Holly Wilson, Parkersburg

Jaxon Chapman, Milton

While Do it for Babydog: Round 3 has concluded, online registration is now open for Do it for Babydog: Senior Center Edition.

Individuals ages 50 and older who have been fully vaccinated and who choose to receive their booster shot on or after Dec. 7, 2021 are eligible to receive a $50 prepaid visa gift card as an additional incentive to continue protecting themselves from COVID-19.

Additionally, four senior centers across the state with the highest overall vaccination rates will win a $100,000 grand prize and receive a visit from the Governor and Babydog.

