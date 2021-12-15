Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 15, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Wednesday everyone! Our nice skies from yesterday clouded up today, but we still saw a chilly morning with temperatures in Clarksburg just below freezing. Right now we are east of a powerful weather system and the southerly wind flow normally ahead of a system like that tends to bring up the warmer air. Today our highs were in the low 60′s, with Clarksburg seeing 63F. The storm system in the central plains and up into the Midwest is bringing plenty of severe weather to the region. Wind from New Mexico into the Great Lakes will continue to be very gusty with 84 million people potentially impacted. Also, the threat of severe storms with very gusty winds and the possible tornadoes exist from Nebraska to Wisconsin tonight. For us though, we’ll see the tail end of that system move through our area tomorrow afternoon. Our high should reach just about the mid 60′s just before the front moves through, then we’ll see those temperatures go down. From Thursday through Saturday that front will move through and then wave back, keeping us under cloudy and wet weather at least into Saturday evening. Rain totals right now are looking like we’ll see a possible 1-2″ of accumulation. Then on Sunday, we’re looking at cooler, fresher air beginning Christmas week. Next week is looking nice with a gradual warmup through Thursday.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy: Low 45

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with PM rain: High 66

Friday: Mostly cloudy with intermittent showers: High 52

Saturday: Rainy: High 62

