Man arrested in Randolph Co. on fleeing charge

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man was arrested on Tuesday following a police chase in Randolph County, according to officers.

William Underwood, 57, was seen by officers traveling around Davis & Elkins College in a truck, appearing to officers as if he was trying to hide from them, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they followed Underwood, who was traveling 20 mph in a posted 25 mph zone on roads surrounding the campus, braking hard going around corners.

Underwood allegedly turned on a turn signal to indicate he would pull over when officers attempted a traffic stop, but Underwood instead allegedly accelerated rapidly on the roadway.

Officers said Underwood fled in excess of 70 mph on a two-lane road, crossing the double yellow line several times and driving in the opposite lane.

The complaint said Underwood turned onto a gravel road and continued at speeds of 35-65 mph, nearly losing control several times when the vehicle would fish tail.

Officers said they found Underwood’s vehicle abandoned at the end of a dead end road, eventually finding Underwood hiding in the nearby woods around camps located in the area.

When officers gave Underwood commands to come out of the area, he complied and was taken into custody, according to the criminal complaint.

Underwood allegedly told officers that he “didn’t want to go to jail for something he didn’t do” and that he “didn’t want to make (officers) chase him like that” before being transported to Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Underwood has been charged with Fleeing with Reckless Indifference.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.