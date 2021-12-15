Advertisement

Manchin, Capito announce $2.7 million to keep communities safe

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced $2,726,085 from the U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday.
Seal of the United States Department of Justice
Seal of the United States Department of Justice(AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 1:07 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced on Wednesday $2,726,085 from the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for programs across West Virginia to keep communities safe across the state.

“West Virginians deserve to feel safe and secure in their communities,” said Senator Manchin. “These DOJ awards are welcome news for our state and will help a wide range of projects, from supporting human trafficking victims to improving forensic work. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of this funding and will continue working with DOJ to protect our communities.”

The programs are designed to improve victims’ services, improve forensic science capabilities and support taskforces aimed at preventing internet crimes against children and keeping neighborhoods safe.

“In order to keep our communities safe, it’s important that we continue to invest in our law enouncement offices, state police departments, and local community partners,” Senator Capito said. “These awards will help keep West Virginia on the cutting edge of technology that help to improve processes like forensic lab capacity and prevent crimes like human trafficking.”

The following is a list of individual awards from the DOJ:

  • $881,763 – Young Women’s Christian Association of Wheeling, The Young Women’s Christian Association of Wheeling WV Survivors of Trafficking Empowerment Program
    • This funding will support YWCA as they provide enhanced services to victims of human trafficking and work to address the human trafficking problem in the Northern Panhandle.
  • $621,597 – West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory DNA Capacity Enhancement for Backlog Reduction
    • This funding will enable to West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory to continue the employment of five forensic DNA scientists to assist with working backlogged DNA cases, and allow a continued contract with an employee to assist with technical reviews.
  • $521,737 – West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, West Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Program
    • This funding will support the National Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force Program, which consists of state and local law enforcement task forces dedicated to developing effective responses to online enticement of children by sexual predators, child exploitation, and child obscenity and pornography cases
  • $327,405 – West Virginia University, Expert Algorithm for Substance Identification (EASI)
    • This funding will support a research project that will work to better improve forensic science identification.
  • $296,966 – West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, BJA FY 21 Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program
    • This funding will help the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory (WVSPFL) provide continuing education and certification to scientists at the Laboratory and provide necessary equipment.
  • $76,617West Virginia Department of Homeland Security, Project Safe Neighborhood
    • This funding supports the Project Safe Neighborhoods program, a nationwide initiative that brings together federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement officials, prosecutors, community leaders, and other stakeholders to identify the most pressing violent crime problems in a community and develop comprehensive solutions to address them.

