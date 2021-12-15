Manchin: Millions in COVID-19 relief announced for hundreds of healthcare providers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin announced $59,449,272 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) to support 391 West Virginia healthcare providers.

This funding from the Provider Relief Fund (PRF) was included in the CARES Act and other bipartisan COVID-19 relief packages.

In addition to these funds, West Virginia healthcare providers will receive $124 million from the $8.5 billion included for rural providers in the American Rescue Plan.

“West Virginia healthcare providers continue to work tirelessly to provide quality care for West Virginians across the state, all while operating on shoestring budgets,” said Senator Manchin. “Unfortunately, West Virginia has seen multiple healthcare providers close their doors due to lack of funding, including three full-service hospitals last year. Our hardworking healthcare providers deserve to be supported, and I will continue to fight for funding to help them care for our fellow West Virginians, especially in rural communities.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.