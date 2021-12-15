Advertisement

Marley Washenitz’s 36 points put Fairmont Senior on top over Bridgeport

Polar Bears win 90-52
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior girls’ basketball has been dominating the early start to the season.

Polar Bears’ Marley Washenitz scored 36 on the evening, contributing to Fairmont Senior’s 90-52 win over Bridgeport.

Tonight was the most the Polar Bears have scored this season.

Bridgeport is still in search of its first win of the season, getting back on the court Thursday at RCB. Fairmont Senior is undefeated through five games and will tip-off with Lewis County this Thursday at home.

