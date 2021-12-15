Power lines down, structure fire reported in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Update Dec. 15, 5:17 a.m.- When a 5 News reporter arrived to a structure fire on Oral Lake Rd., the building was partially collapsed. A single power line was down, but it did not affect any other buildings.

Officials say no one was in the structure and there were no injuries.

There is no danger to the area.

Original story Dec. 15, 4:18 a.m.:

Reports of a fire on Oral Lake Rd. were called in at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday morning, with power lines being brought down in that area.

Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) officials tell 5 News it is unclear if the downed powerlines caused the fire, or if the fire caused the downed powerlines.

Also according to EMS officials, no injuries have been reported.

The condition of the structure is unknown at this time.

Traffic is reportedly unobstructed.

