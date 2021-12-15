Advertisement

Power lines down, structure fire reported in Bridgeport

Oral Lake Rd., Bridgeport
Structure fire in Bridgeport. Dec. 15
Structure fire in Bridgeport. Dec. 15(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 4:03 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Update Dec. 15, 5:17 a.m.- When a 5 News reporter arrived to a structure fire on Oral Lake Rd., the building was partially collapsed. A single power line was down, but it did not affect any other buildings.

Officials say no one was in the structure and there were no injuries.

There is no danger to the area.

Original story Dec. 15, 4:18 a.m.:

Reports of a fire on Oral Lake Rd. were called in at 3:31 a.m. Wednesday morning, with power lines being brought down in that area.

Harrison County Emergency Services (EMS) officials tell 5 News it is unclear if the downed powerlines caused the fire, or if the fire caused the downed powerlines.

Also according to EMS officials, no injuries have been reported.

The condition of the structure is unknown at this time.

Traffic is reportedly unobstructed.

Stick with 5 News for the latest updates.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Jason Kellar
Marion County man arrested on fleeing charge
Billion Dollar Blueprint: Ep. 1 “Payroll Fraud”
Cybersecurity incident affects W.Va.’s state payroll system
Timothy Nantz
UPDATE: Man who escaped from Huttonsville prison captured

Latest News

Monongalia County Health Department reacts to covid vaccine anniversary.
Monongalia County Health Department reacts to covid vaccine distribution anniversary
A local act of kindness catches attention on social media.
An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 14
Wisdom to Wealth - Tuesday, Dec. 14
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's full evening forecast for Dec 14, 2021