Advertisement

Previously classified JFK assassination documents expected to be released

The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination...
The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:59 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Biden administration is expected to release some secret documents about the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

A review board established by Congress in 1992 collected thousands of records related to the assassination, but JFK researchers and conspiracy theorists have argued for years that national security agencies have stonewalled the mandated release of most of them.

The administration is expected to declassify a small amount.

JFK researchers said they do not believe the release would change the public understanding of Kennedy’s death, but they said it shows a good faith effort of transparency.

According to the National Archives, more than 15,000 documents have already been released with some redactions.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
A local act of kindness catches attention on social media.
An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media
Jason Kellar
Marion County man arrested on fleeing charge
Billion Dollar Blueprint: Ep. 1 “Payroll Fraud”
Cybersecurity incident affects W.Va.’s state payroll system

Latest News

Former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge...
Chauvin pleads guilty to federal charges in George Floyd’s death
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo the Subaru logo on the front grill of a 2019 Subaru...
Subaru recall: chain can slip and break, causing power loss
United Way Logo
United Way Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - Keep It Glitzy Raffle!
Anjanette Young and supporters gather at Daley Plaza in Chicago after marching from Federal...
Woman handcuffed naked in botched police raid to receive $2.9M
Corey Secrist
Hardy County man arrested on bomb threat charge