Strong third quarter sends Lady Bucs past Cougars
Buckhannon-Upshur holds Lincoln to ten points in second half
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln Cougars looked promising at half, holding the Buccaneers to 25-19 at the break.
Buckhannon-Upshur came out strong in the second, dominating the third and holding the Cougars to just 10 points in the second half.
The Lady Bucs took the victory 58-29, they are back in action on Saturday at home against Musselman.
Lincoln continues at home on Thursday to face Braxton County.
Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.