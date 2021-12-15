Advertisement

Strong third quarter sends Lady Bucs past Cougars

Buckhannon-Upshur holds Lincoln to ten points in second half
By Casey Kay
Published: Dec. 14, 2021 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SHINNSTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Lincoln Cougars looked promising at half, holding the Buccaneers to 25-19 at the break.

Buckhannon-Upshur came out strong in the second, dominating the third and holding the Cougars to just 10 points in the second half.

The Lady Bucs took the victory 58-29, they are back in action on Saturday at home against Musselman.

Lincoln continues at home on Thursday to face Braxton County.

