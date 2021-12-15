Advertisement

United Way Wednesday, December 15, 2021 - Keep It Glitzy Raffle!

By Joseph Williams and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
GILMER, LEWIS, AND UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va (WDTV) - A raffle was just one of many events planned by United Way of Gilmer, Lewis and Upshur this season.

The Keep It Glitzy Raffle involved tickets for a 52-quart cooler that contained a variety of items, worth over $1,500 dollars in total.

Beckie Sias, of United Way, said that the prizes included Coach and Vera Bradley Purses, cash, a free spray tanning, and more. Tickets were $10 and could be purchased on the Facebook page.

She also said that at the end of the 2022 campaign, the organization would organize a dinner at Stonewall Resort. The theme for the dinner in 2022 was to be royal-themed.

“All of our guests are invited to dress up as their favorite king, queen, prince, or princess,” Sias explained, “or they can come casually.”

Tickets for the dinner were to be sold shortly.

Those who wanted to learn more about the dinner or raffle could call 304-406-2645, check their mailing address at PO Box 44, Weston, WV 26452, or go to their website.

