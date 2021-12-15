University moves to 2-0 with win over Bridgeport

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was only the second game of the season for University, but the Hawks came out ready to win.

University led 47-33 entering the fourth quarter, and though Bridgeport closed the gap in the middle, the Hawks were able to pull out the 67-55 win over the Indians.

Garrison Kisner led in scoring for University with 20 points; Bridgeport’s Mitchell Duez had 13 points.

