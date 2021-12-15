Advertisement

University moves to 2-0 with win over Bridgeport

Garrison Kisner leads Hawks with 20 points
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 12:02 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - It was only the second game of the season for University, but the Hawks came out ready to win.

University led 47-33 entering the fourth quarter, and though Bridgeport closed the gap in the middle, the Hawks were able to pull out the 67-55 win over the Indians.

Garrison Kisner led in scoring for University with 20 points; Bridgeport’s Mitchell Duez had 13 points.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - A man in North Carolina was killed by a car while trying to steal a catalytic converter,...
Man crushed by a Prius while trying to steal catalytic converter, deputies say
The crash happened a little before 2 Tuesday morning.
Amazon packages spill onto I-64 after big rig crashes
Jason Kellar
Marion County man arrested on fleeing charge
Billion Dollar Blueprint: Ep. 1 “Payroll Fraud”
Cybersecurity incident affects W.Va.’s state payroll system
Stonewood rollover crash
Crews respond to rollover crash in Stonewood

Latest News

East Fairmont girls basketball
East Fairmont remains undefeated with 55-44 win over Grafton
Lincoln girls basketball
Strong third quarter sends Lady Bucs past Cougars
Bridgeport girls basketball
Marley Washenitz’s 36 points put Fairmont Senior on top over Bridgeport
Daminn Cunningham
Cunningham named Fulton Walker Award winner