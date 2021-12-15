Woman arrested in Lewis County on drug charges

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A woman was arrested Tuesday morning in Lewis County on drug charges, officers said.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Department, Mountain Lakes Drug and Violent Crimes Task Force, DEA, Weston Police Department, and the West Virginia State Police served two felony search warrants in Weston Tuesday Morning, according to a release from the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

Officers said Megan Payne, 30, was wanted out of Lewis County Circuit Court on two counts of delivery of heroin and one count of felony failure to appear.

Payne was arrested on the scene, according to officers.

A search warrant executed at Payne’s residence resulted in 4.3 grams of methamphetamine, 1 gram of heroin, and other drug paraphernalia being seized by officers, according to the release.

Officers said a further investigation is ongoing at this time with the potential of future felony charges.

