WVU signs 2022 football recruiting class
Expected to be one of top classes in history of program
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Neal Brown and his staff have been hard at work throughout the year and now the National Letters of Intent came in to show for it.
Twenty-two athletes from around the country put pen to paper to become a Mountaineer in 2022. As of 4:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, all have signed.
Nicco Marchiol - QB; Chandler, Ariz.
Lyn-J Dixon - RB; Butler, Ga.
Ollie Straw - P; Melbourne, Aus.
Landen Livingston - OL; Leo, Ind.
Trey Lathan - LB; Homestead, Fla.
Charlie Katarincic - OL; Pittsburgh, Pa.
Christion Stokes - S; Harper Woods, Mich.
Mumu Bin-Wahad - CB; Atlanta, Ga.
Raleigh Collins III - LB; Newark, Del.
Jacolby Spells - CB; Miami, Fla.
Corbin Page - TE; Huntington, W. Va.
Jarel Williams - WR; Saraland, Ala.
Sullivan Weidman - OL; Franklin, Mass.
Maurice Hamilton - OL; Cleveland, Ohio
Mar’Ques McLaurin - S; Friendship, Miss.
Lee Kpogba - LB; Winston-Salem, N.C.
Asani Redwood - DL; Suwanee, Ga.
Tyrin Woodby - CB; Upper Marlboro, Md.
Aric Burton - DL; Heufeld, Germany
Zeiqui Lawton - DL; Charleston, W. Va.
Jeremiah Aaron - WR; Pearland, Texas
CJ Donaldson - ATH; Miami Fla.
