WVU signs 2022 football recruiting class

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Neal Brown and his staff have been hard at work throughout the year and now the National Letters of Intent came in to show for it.

Twenty-two athletes from around the country put pen to paper to become a Mountaineer in 2022. As of 4:00 p.m. ET Wednesday, all have signed.

Nicco Marchiol - QB; Chandler, Ariz.

Lyn-J Dixon - RB; Butler, Ga.

Ollie Straw - P; Melbourne, Aus.

Landen Livingston - OL; Leo, Ind.

Trey Lathan - LB; Homestead, Fla.

Charlie Katarincic - OL; Pittsburgh, Pa.

Christion Stokes - S; Harper Woods, Mich.

Mumu Bin-Wahad - CB; Atlanta, Ga.

Raleigh Collins III - LB; Newark, Del.

Jacolby Spells - CB; Miami, Fla.

Corbin Page - TE; Huntington, W. Va.

Jarel Williams - WR; Saraland, Ala.

Sullivan Weidman - OL; Franklin, Mass.

Maurice Hamilton - OL; Cleveland, Ohio

Mar’Ques McLaurin - S; Friendship, Miss.

Lee Kpogba - LB; Winston-Salem, N.C.

Asani Redwood - DL; Suwanee, Ga.

Tyrin Woodby - CB; Upper Marlboro, Md.

Aric Burton - DL; Heufeld, Germany

Zeiqui Lawton - DL; Charleston, W. Va.

Jeremiah Aaron - WR; Pearland, Texas

CJ Donaldson - ATH; Miami Fla.

