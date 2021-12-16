$1 million awarded to W.Va. to support COVID-19 recovery, boost economy

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) announced two awards totaling $1,000,000 from the American Rescue Plan on Thursday.

According to Sen. Manchin, this funding is allocated through the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) for the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and Coalfield Development to help West Virginia recover from COVID-19, create jobs, and boost the economy.

“West Virginia coal communities built our great nation. Now, they are being heavily impacted by the changing energy economy, which is why I continue to fight for dedicated funding to support our coal communities,” said Senator Manchin. “I am pleased West Virginia Department of Economic Development and Coalfield Development were chosen as finalists in Phase 1 of the EDA regional challenge and will each receive $500,000 to support the development of their projects. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts these projects will have if chosen in Phase 2, and will continue to work with EDA to bring new opportunities to West Virginia.”

Manchin said the West Virginia Department of Economic Development and Coalfield Development were chosen as finalists in EDA’s regional challenge from over 500 applicants across the country and will each receive $500,000 to further develop their proposed projects. Each organization is eligible to receive up to $100 million to implement 3-8 projects to strengthen West Virginia’s economy.

“As we have said, time and time again, West Virginia is facing the opportunity of a generation,” said Mitch Carmichael, Secretary of West Virginia Department of Economic Development. “We will continue to pursue all available opportunities to invest, build infrastructure, support innovation and foster entrepreneurship that enhances our economic development efforts for all of West Virginia.”

In July, the EDA within the U.S. Department of Commerce announced a series of programs, collectively called “Investing in America’s Communities,” to invest the $3 billion EDA received from the American Rescue Plan, representing the largest economic development initiative in decades.

The following are the recipients of the award:

$500,000 – West Virginia Department of Economic Development, Revitalizing Economic Security for Communities Utilizing Innovative Next Generation Industries This project proposes to create a defense and national security industry cluster in West Virginia’s southern and central energy communities, capitalizing on the skills of many of the region’s Veterans to support the sector. If provided an implementation grant, the coalition proposes to execute seven projects: high-value products from carbon, energy materials, recapture and recycle of energy material, creation of a national security/military activity center, data analytics tailored toward U.S. Government use, site readiness and certification, workforce development, innovation and entrepreneurial support.

$500,000 – Coalfield Development, Appalachian Climate Technologies Initiative This project seeks to spur job growth in the 25 economically distressed and coal-impacted counties in southern West Virginia. If provided an implementation grant, the coalition aims to support the transition from coal to solar power; implementing sustainable reuse projects on abandoned mine sites; investing in innovation zones and centers to create a skilled workforce and provide the infrastructure for manufacturing; creating a climate task force; and developing entrepreneurial programs to support employment in the field of environmentalism.



