AG Morrisey shares tips for wise holiday giving

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Attorney General Patrick Morrisey encouraged West Virginians to give to charity this holiday season but to exercise caution before making any donations.

“As we get closer to the holidays, a lot of people tend to give to charitable causes,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “We want people to continue to do that, but it’s also important that they take steps to make sure they’re not getting ripped off by those who would prey upon the goodwill of others. Donate with your heart, but don’t forget to use your head.”

AG Morrisey recommends that anyone with questions about the legitimacy of a charity or organization should review the Secretary of State’s website to see if the charity is registered to solicit donations in West Virginia.

Those interested in knowing if a donation is tax-deductible can access the U.S. Internal Revenue Service’s Tax Exempt Organization Search here.

Attorney General Morrisey said those making an online contribution should make sure the website starts with https:// when visiting the donation portal. This verifies a secure connection, making it less likely that personal information will be stolen.

AG Morrisey also has these additional tips to keep in mind during the season of giving:

Never feel pressured to donate immediately.

Be wary of charities that ask for donations in cash or via wire transfer.

If the organization is unfamiliar, research as much information as possible.

Beware some scams may use sympathetic-sounding names that are similar to the names of legitimate charities.

Be suspicious if organizations will not give additional information about their mission, how they use donations or proof that a contribution is tax deductible.

If a donation request is for a local chapter of an organization, verify it is authorized to solicit funds on behalf of the parent organization.

Go directly to the charity or organization’s website instead of clicking on a link to the desired group.

Keep records. Contributions exceeding $250 should result in a returned letter confirming the charitable status of the organization as well as the amount of the donation.

The advice comes as part of the Attorney General’s Holiday Consumer Protection Week.

