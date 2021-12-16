Advertisement

Biden tells Packers fans Aaron Rodgers needs to get vaccinated

By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (CNN) – President Joe Biden encountered two Green Bay Packers fans who lost their homes while touring storm-ravaged Kentucky Wednesday.

As part of the conversation, Biden said, “God love you, and tell that quarterback he’s got to get the vaccine,” eliciting a laugh from the group.

The president’s quip was referring to misleading comments Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers made regarding his vaccination status.

When asked if he was vaccinated against COVID-19, Rodgers would say he was “immunized.”

It was learned the quarterback hadn’t received the vaccine after he tested positive for COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Secrist
Man arrested in Hardy County on bomb threat charge
A local act of kindness catches attention on social media.
An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Structure fire in Bridgeport. Dec. 15
Crews respond to structure fire, down power lines early Wednesday
Omicron Variant
First Omicron variant case discovered in W.Va.

Latest News

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia
No one was wounded and the incident was under investigation.
US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard
Aaron Rodgers' refusal to get a COVID-19 shot opened the door for President Joe Biden to slip...
Biden to Packers fans: Tell that quarterback he's got to get the vaccine
Extreme weather barreled through the Midwest on Wednesday, as Kentucky still reels in the...
'Unprecedented' storms slam US heartland