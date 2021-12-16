First Omicron variant case discovered in W.Va.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - In Governor Jim Justice’s COVID-19 press briefing on Thursday, it was announced that the CDC has discovered a case of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 in West Virginia.

“It’s not good news, but we knew it was coming. It’s running across the entire country and the entire globe.” Gov. Justice said.

Dr. Clay Marsh said in the briefing that a single case of the Omicron variant was discovered by the CDC.

“We know that the Omicron variant has been here, and now it’s starting to grow in West Virginia like other places,” said State Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh. “We have never experienced a form of COVID-19 that can spread as rapidly as the Omicron variant, and the Omicron variant is a bit different than Delta in that it appears to be about twice as infectious inside of families and about three times as infectious overall. It also seems to be able to infect people who have been either previously infected with another form of COVID-19 or people that have been vaccinated but not boosted.”

“We need to get you vaccinated,” Gov. Justice added. “I’ve said it over and over, I don’t care what you’re doing today, there is nothing more important than getting vaccinated or getting your booster shot.”

Gov. Justice reported that there are 8,737 active cases of COVID-19 statewide, one of which is the Omicron variant of the virus.

