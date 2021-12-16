Bridgeport cheer still reveling in Class AAA state title win

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport cheer won the state title in Class AAA last weekend and they’re making the most of the feeling.

The Indians last won in 2019, but were in Class AA at the time. In 2020, the teams were " ground-bound” - no stunting permitted - so the competition felt different.

Throughout the fall, the team realized what regular and focused practice could do for them. Now, they’re state champions once again.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.