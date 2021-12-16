David J. Duryea, Sr., age 83 of Jewell Park Road, Grafton, WV went home to be with his Lord and Savior Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the Mon General Hospital in Morgantown surrounded by his family. He was born July 31, 1938 in Binghamton, NY a son of the late Nicholas A. and Alberta A. (McIntosh) Duryea.]

Dave was a long haul truck driver for 62 years. He loved to travel the country in his truck and to this day could still tell you how to get around any major city in the USA. He loved his family and he loved the Lord and often quoted his favorite Bible verse Proverbs 3:5-6. He was a member of the Parkview Church of the Nazarene for 50 years.

He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Shirley A. (Sapp) Duryea; four children, David (Jamie) Duryea, Jr. of Coconut Creek, FL, Margaret Duryea of Fairmont, Nicholas (Minda) Duryea and Paula Perks both of Grafton; nine grandchildren, Tabitha (Josh) Weaver, Todd (Amanda) Duryea, David (Laura) Duryea, Chris Perks, Amber Duryea, Ethan Duryea, Annie (Mike) Wulf, Haley Perks and Brayden Perks; 12 great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Chloe Weaver, Olivia, Aurora and Isabella Duryea, Charlie and Robbie Duryea, Layla and Jamie Wulf, Ryleigh, Addelain and Jeb Duryea; one sister also survives, Delores (Lori) Horrevoets of Wallkill, NY; one brother-in-law, Donald J. (Linda) Sapp of Grafton; also several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Ted Duryea and one sister and brother-in-law, Lee and Dave Montgomery; and brother-in-law, Ben Horrevoets.

The family will receive friends at the Donald G. Ford Funeral Home in Grafton on Saturday, December 18th from 3:00 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at the funeral home on Sunday, December 19, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Mike Delligatti officiating. Interment will follow at the Woodsdale Memorial Park Cemetery in Grafton. The Donald G. Ford Funeral Home is honored to serve the Duryea family Online Condolences: www.donaldgfordfuneralhome.com

BRIDGEPORT, W. Va. (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.