Four Mohigans take it to the next level

All heading out of state for collegiate athletics
Morgantown signees
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 7:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Four of Morgantown’s best are headed to college and will play their respective sports at the collegiate level.

All four athletes will leave the state of West Virginia to pursue their opportunities.

The four student athletes and their destinations:

Reed Bailey - Ithaca College baseball

Preston Core - UNC Asheville track and field, cross country

Makenzie Poe - SUNY Cortland gymnastics

Mikayla Rogers - Belmont Abbey College softball

