Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be warm but gray, as a cold front pushes in from the west and brings rain into WV tonight. This afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy, so we won’t see much sunshine. Winds will come from the SW at 10-15 mph. Because of the winds, temperatures will be in the upper-60s, well above-average for mid-December. By around 7 PM, the nice weather ends, as the cold front moves into NCWV and brings rain into the region. Most of this rain will be light, and we won’t see much, about 0.2″ at most in some areas. Still, as always, you may want an umbrella and some extra time on the roads just in case. The rain ends during the overnight hours into the morning, and barring the rain, expect cloudy skies. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the upper-40s. Overall, expect a warm, gray day. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be cloudy, with light winds, as the cold front lingers in our area. Temperatures hover in the low-50s, much cooler than the past few days. Another batch of rain comes in during the evening hours, after 7 PM. This patch of rain brings another 0.5″ of rain during that period of time, adding to the soggy weather experienced yesterday. Overall, expect a much cooler afternoon and a dreary evening. Even more rain comes in on Saturday, as a low-pressure system rides along the cold front and brings more moisture to WV during the afternoon and evening. The rain leaves during the late-evening, as the front pushes east, allowing for any leftover moisture to transition to light mountain snow. Expect about 0.5″ to 1″ of rain and about 0.5″ of light mountain snow on Saturday, leading to more dreary conditions. By Sunday morning, any leftover moisture is gone, leaving behind highs in the mid-30s and a mix of Sun and clouds. The week before the holiday season will bring mild temperatures and partly sunny skies. In short, expect rain today and over the weekend, with nicer, cooler weather next week.

Today: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy this afternoon. Winds will be breezy, coming from the SW at 10-15 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-60s, much warmer than average for mid-December. During the early-evening hours, rain showers will push into the area, turning into a light, steady rain during the evening hours. In short, a warm afternoon and rainy evening. High: 67.

Tonight: More rain coming in during the late-evening hours, before we’re left with clouds during the overnight hours as the rain moves out of our area. We might see some patchy fog, along with light winds. Temperatures will be in the low-40s, much warmer-than-average for this time of year. Overall, a cloudy, gray night. Low: 41.

Friday: Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with steady rain later in the day. We’ll see plenty of rain coming during the evening and sticking around during the overnight hours. It starts out as a steady rain before transitioning to scattered showers. Barring that, winds will be light, with temperatures in the low-50s. Overall, it will be a much cooler afternoon and evening, and a dreary, wet one too. High: 53.

Saturday: Skies will be cloudy, with rain showers in the morning, transitioning to steady rain in the afternoon. So once again, expect a slick commute at times. Winds will come from the SW at 10-20 mph, with highs in the mid-60s, much warmer-than-average. Overall, expect a warm, soggy afternoon. High: 64.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.