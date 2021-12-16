Advertisement

Judge to issue ruling soon in charter school case

Gavel
Gavel(WRDW)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:21 AM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A judge has heard arguments in a lawsuit that seeks to stop the newly created West Virginia Professional Charter School Board from authorizing any new schools.

Kanawha County Circuit Court Judge Jennifer Bailey said she would issue a ruling by Friday after hearing from lawyers Tuesday in a virtual hearing, news outlets reported.

Two West Virginia fathers sued state officials earlier this year after they amended a law to allow charter schools to open without the approval of local voters. The suit claims the law is unconstitutional. Defendants include Gov. Jim Justice and the leaders of the House of Delegates and Senate.

The creation of the Professional Charter School Board ignores a provision of the state constitution that says “independent free school district(s)” cannot be created without the consent of the school district or voters in that district, said Joshua Weishart, a law professor at West Virginia University who is helping representing the plaintiffs.

“At stake in this suit is the constitutional right of county voters to vote on their local schools,” he said.

Assistant state attorney general Sean Whelan, who represents state officials, said the constitution doesn’t prohibit “the existence of a school district within another school district.”

“The plaintiffs want to vote on whether other West Virginians get to send their kids to charter schools,” he said. “The constitution does not afford them this right.”

He also argued that the governor and Legislature have no statutory role in authorizing charter schools so the plaintiffs are seeking an injunction against the wrong parties.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Secrist
Man arrested in Hardy County on bomb threat charge
A local act of kindness catches attention on social media.
An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Structure fire in Bridgeport. Dec. 15
Crews respond to structure fire, down power lines early Wednesday
Woman arrested in Lewis County on drug charges

Latest News

(Photo: WDTV)
WVU students affected by pandemic benefit from scholarship
Quilters help neighbors in the south.
Local quilters make pillowcases and drawstring bags for those in need
Sidney Megna wins a full ride to D&E.
Citizens Bank of WV Emerging Leaders Scholarship recipient surprised at North Marion High School
winner of emerging leaders scholarship
Emerging leaders scholarship winner