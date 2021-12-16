Justice announces plan for all state employees to get 5% pay raise

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - During Thursday’s press briefing, Governor Jim Justice announced a plan to give a 5% pay raise and a 2.5% bonus to all state employees. including public school teachers and service personnel.

Senate President Craig Blair and House Speaker Roger Hanshaw were in attendance with Governor Justice at the press briefing.

Gov. Justice said the raise comes as an addition to the 5% pay raises issued to state employees in 2018 and 2019.

“As we’ve gone through this horrible pandemic, we’ve continued to kick out surplus after surplus,” Gov. Justice said. “Our state is doing really good. I commend everybody that’s made all the right moves on the chessboard. We want to reward our people for a lot of great work that they’ve done and we also want to continue to help our teachers and make education our centerpiece in West Virginia.”

Additionally, Gov. Justice announced that all state employees will also receive a one-time 2.5% bonus to combat the rising costs of inflation. The Governor said the bonus will be known as the Inflatocine – short for Inflation Vaccine.

“In addition to this, we have a situation going on in this country with this runaway inflation,” Gov. Justice continued. “So we’re going to do a one-time supplement to try to help our teachers and state employees who are contemplating how they’re going to fill their cars up with gasoline and buy groceries with the inflated prices.”

Senate President Craig Blair said in a statement that this will help rebuild the economy.

“Our state employees have been a major part of helping us rebuild West Virginia’s economy,” said Senate President Blair. “Without their dedication, especially throughout the last two years, there is no way our state would be seeing the kind of growth, prosperity, and success that we have. Through every department and agency, in every school, in every area of West Virginia, our state employees have worked together under unprecedented and challenging circumstances to get the job done. Because of their work, we have all seen the benefit.”

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw said in a statement about the importance of the work state employees do.

“We have much to be proud of and to celebrate here in our Mountain State, but we also must recognize our challenges,” said House Speaker Hanshaw. “We all understand the important work our public employees do and have faithfully executed in the face of extraordinarily stressful circumstances.”

The pay raise and Inflatocine bonus will be submitted to the West Virginia Legislature in the form of a bill, which legislative leaders announced they intend to support during the 2022 Legislative Session, according to Gov. Justice.

