Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 16, 2021

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! What a great day today was, and many of you saw temperatures today that reached over 70, well just slightly. Even so, these well above average temperatures and sunshine were a treat before we head into a few days of cloudy, rainy, and windy weather. The clouds have already begun to move in this evening, and with it will be the showers soon after. These showers are all associated with that powerful frontal boundary that brought hundreds of wind damage reports from the Rockies into the Midwest. Dozens of locations reported wind gusts of over 90 MPH yesterday. For us, we will not see those strong winds luckily, but we could see gusts this evening up to 35 MPH. Tonight and into tomorrow, the showers are expected to be fairly light. Then Friday will be a bit of a break from the precipitation, but starting tomorrow night, showers are back and are looking to be heavier all the way through Saturday. Rain totals over the next 48 hours could be from 1/2″ to possibly 2″. Temperatures will drop back down to the low 50′s tomorrow, then warm to the mid 60′s on Saturday. Sunday will be a chilly day, but as we move into next week expect to see drier, sunnier conditions with temperatures rising back to the low 50′s by Wednesday.

Tonight: Rain showers: Low 41

Friday: Cloudy with rain beginning later: High 53

Saturday: Rainy: High 64

Sunday: Cloudy: High 39

