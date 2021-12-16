Advertisement

Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 16, 2021

It’s about to get cloudy, windy and wet!
By Kevin Corriveau and WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Thursday Everyone!! What a great day today was, and many of you saw temperatures today that reached over 70, well just slightly. Even so, these well above average temperatures and sunshine were a treat before we head into a few days of cloudy, rainy, and windy weather. The clouds have already begun to move in this evening, and with it will be the showers soon after. These showers are all associated with that powerful frontal boundary that brought hundreds of wind damage reports from the Rockies into the Midwest. Dozens of locations reported wind gusts of over 90 MPH yesterday. For us, we will not see those strong winds luckily, but we could see gusts this evening up to 35 MPH. Tonight and into tomorrow, the showers are expected to be fairly light. Then Friday will be a bit of a break from the precipitation, but starting tomorrow night, showers are back and are looking to be heavier all the way through Saturday. Rain totals over the next 48 hours could be from 1/2″ to possibly 2″. Temperatures will drop back down to the low 50′s tomorrow, then warm to the mid 60′s on Saturday. Sunday will be a chilly day, but as we move into next week expect to see drier, sunnier conditions with temperatures rising back to the low 50′s by Wednesday.

Tonight: Rain showers: Low 41

Friday: Cloudy with rain beginning later: High 53

Saturday: Rainy: High 64

Sunday: Cloudy: High 39

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Secrist
Man arrested in Hardy County on bomb threat charge
A local act of kindness catches attention on social media.
An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Structure fire in Bridgeport. Dec. 15
Crews respond to structure fire, down power lines early Wednesday
Omicron Variant
UPDATE: First Omicron variant case in W.Va. confirmed in Marion Co.

Latest News

Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's evening forecast for Dec 16, 2021
Expected highs for today, December 16, 2021.
Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | December 16, 2021
Clarksburg 10 day temperature and heat index trend
Kevin Corriveau’s Evening Forecast | December 15, 2021
Kevin Corriveau Weather
Kevin Corriveau's full forecast for Dec 15, 2021