Loaded propane truck rolls over in Mount Clare

The accident was reported to officials around noon on Thursday.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 1:30 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A loaded propane truck rolled over in the roadway on Thursday in Mount Clare on Chub Run Road, officials said.

Officers on the scene told 5 News the propane truck is tangled within downed power lines in the area.

There is no noticeable propane leak coming from the truck at this time, according to officials, but there is concern that there could be a leak.

Officers have shut down Chub Run Road at this time.

There were no injuries in the accident.

Stick with 5 News as this story develops.

