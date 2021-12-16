Advertisement

Local quilters make pillowcases and drawstring bags for those in need

By Madeline Edwards
Published: Dec. 15, 2021 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FAIRVIEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A local crafters connection to Kentucky led to an effort to help those affected by the storms in the south.

Jessica Starkey was contacted by a friend to help out a fellow quilter.

“One of our quilt sisters grew up in Mayfield, Kentucky. She’s talked with family and friends about all the devastation,” Starkey explained.

She added, despite the distance, the Mountain Heritage Quilt Guild in Fairmont wanted to do their part.

“We’re so far away, and it’s winter. Times are tough right now. So, we all can make some pillowcases and bags for when people are in the shelters. So, they have something to put stuff in,” Starkey said.

Starkey had some extra fabric that she used to make free pillowcase kits for anyone that wants to help out the cause. They just have to stop at Potter’s House after 1 p.m. December 16 to pick them up. Then people need to bring them back by December 20.

Starkey said if someone wants to use their own fabric to make pillowcases, they could do that as well and drop them at McAteer’s Restaurant in Fairview or the YWCA in Pleasant Valley on December 29 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

