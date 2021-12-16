BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Nancy Louise Hapney Parsons, 75, of Hambleton, passed from this life, Tuesday, December 14th, 2021, at Mountain Memories Assisted Living in Elkins.She was born Tuesday, October 1st, 1946, in Cumberland, Maryland, a daughter of the late Roy Emil and Ruby Merle Williams Hapney. She was reared by her maternal grandparents, the late Samuel Roby and Verna Mae Hebb Williams. On June 27, 1965, at First United Methodist Church, she was United in marriage to Jared Melvin Parsons, who survives. They had celebrated 56 years of marriage.Also surviving are one son, Michael J. Parsons and wife Shannon, of Eastover, North Carolina; one daughter Lesley G. Parsons and companion, Brian Wheeler, of Elkins; seven grandchildren, Bradley Parsons, and wife Alisha, of Fairmont, Cambrie Parsons, of Washington, D.C., Quinn and Addie Buckley, of Hambleton, Samuel and Benjamin Parsons of Eastover, North Carolina, and Mariah Parsons, of Corpus Christi, Texas; one great-granddaughter, Addison Bendele, of Corpus, Christi, Texas; two brothers, Roy Hapney Jr. and wife, Linda, and John Hapney; and one sister, Linda Lambert, and husband John, all of Ridgeley; as well as several cousins, nieces, and nephews.Nancy was a 1964 graduate of Parsons High School, where she was inducted into the PHS Hall of Fame. Following high school, she was employed at the Parsons Hospital, Federal Housing Administration, Dorman’s Mill, and First National Bank, before beginning a lengthy career at Mountain Valley Bank, retiring in 2008 as Vice President. Nancy thoroughly enjoyed traveling the country with her husband Jared. She was an avid reader, and gardener, and often looked forward to “Bunco,” nights with her friends, as well as 7:00 Jeopardy on TV. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Parsons. Nancy was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother.Nancy’s request for cremation was honored. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Hostetler Funeral Home in Parsons on Saturday from 1pm until 3pm at which time a memorial service will be conducted by Rev. William Brown. A special “Thank You” to the staff at Mountain Memories for the wonderful, attentive care Nancy received while at the facility. The family requests contributions in Nancy’s memory be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org/donate. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Nancy Louise Hapney Parsons. Send online condolences to the family at www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com

