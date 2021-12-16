Philippi man who allegedly set fire to own home arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Barbour County man was arrested on charges alleging he deliberately set fire to his own home, officials said.

Investigators with the West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office arrested Mickey Mayle, 67, this week for a fire that occurred at his residence on Dec. 11, according to a release from the State Fire Marshal.

The release says WVSFMO investigators determined that the fire was incendiary in nature and charged Mayle with first-degree arson, according to the release.

Mayle is currently being held in the Tygart Valley Regional Jail with bail set at $40,000.

