Roxanne Harford Strader, 66, of Follansbee passed away on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 in the Weirton Medical Center. She was born in Fairfield, CA on August 23, 1955, a daughter of the late Ralph Willis Harford and Marlene Louise Strother Blankenship. She was married to Guy W. Strader, who preceded her in death on February 16, 2013. Surviving are two daughters, Christie McGaughey and her husband Eric of Elizabeth, WV and Melissa McGaughey of Burgettstown, PA; five grandchildren, Walter J. Thompson, III, Mariah Jeter, Elijah McGaughey, Raphael Butler, Jr. and Daniel Miller; two great grandchildren, Evian McGaughey and McKenna Baldwin; five siblings, Mike Snyder, John Backo, Kathie Morris, Vickie Nichols and Harold Blankenship; and several nieces and nephews. She was also preceded in death by three brothers, Ralph and Dennis Harford and Patrick Backo. Mrs. Strader was formerly a Truck Driver with Quality Drive Away transportation company. She was an avid supporter of St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, the Christian Children’s Fund, Open Doors and the American Cancer Society. Roxanne enjoyed baking, gardening, walking, and reading, but most of all she cherished her family and loved spending time with them. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Sunday from 4:00 to 8:00 pm, here funeral services will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will be in the WV National Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.