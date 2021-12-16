Student detained after pellet gun found at Robert Bland Middle School

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Authorities say a student was detained and a lockdown initiated after a pellet gun was found at a Lewis County middle school.

The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office responded to Robert Bland Middle School just after 10 a.m. Thursday.

LCSO says a male student -- who was not identified -- was “immediately isolated” and searched for a firearm.

Minutes later, deputies found a pellet pistol hidden in the boy’s restroom that they say was placed there by the student.

The student was taken into custody by the Prevention Resource Officer and taken to the sheriff’s office for processing.

A message sent to parents about an hour later said “A lockdown was initiated at Robert Bland Middle School this morning, law enforcement quickly arrived at the school and safely resolved the situation. The lockdown has been lifted and all students and staff are safe.”

Several parents told 5 News they were upset with how the school communicated about the event.

“I definitely think they could have handled it better,” one parent, who wished to remain anonymous, said. “We’re talking about our children. We should’ve been informed of what type of situation and given a choice as to whether or not we would like to pick up our child.”

Another parent said not being told what was happening is “enough to scare parents to death.”

The school referred 5 News to the Lewis County Board of Education, which declined to comment.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.