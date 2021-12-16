Advertisement

US Naval site in Italy briefly locked down after shots heard

No one was wounded and the incident was under investigation.
No one was wounded and the incident was under investigation.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 2:21 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILAN (AP) — A U.S. Navy support site near Naples, Italy, was locked down for nearly two hours Thursday after reports of gunfire on the premises.

No one was wounded and the incident was under investigation.

The U.S. Naples Support Activity site was placed on lockdown around 6:25 p.m. (1725GMT) due to “reports of audible gunfire,” said U.S. Navy Europe and Africa regional spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Matthew Come, and lifted at 8:12 p.m. (1912 GMT.)

Initial reports of a “possible active shooter” indicated that the weapon involved was an airsoft rifle, which fires plastic pellets.

The military installation in Gricignano, Italy, 11 miles north of Naples, hosts 8,500 personnel, 2,000 of whom live on site.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey Secrist
Man arrested in Hardy County on bomb threat charge
A local act of kindness catches attention on social media.
An act of kindness at a local restaurant captures attention on social media
Alvis Parrish, 54, is accused of giving her boyfriend a drink spiked with quetiapine tablets.
Woman accused of poisoning boyfriend because he wouldn’t ‘shut up’
Structure fire in Bridgeport. Dec. 15
Crews respond to structure fire, down power lines early Wednesday
Omicron Variant
First Omicron variant case discovered in W.Va.

Latest News

Protesters demand the release of kidnapped missionaries near the missionaries' headquarters in...
All members of US missionary group freed in Haiti, police say
FILE - Visitors cast shadows at a memorial to the victims of the Astroworld concert in Houston...
Officials: Astroworld victims died from compression asphyxia
Aaron Rodgers' refusal to get a COVID-19 shot opened the door for President Joe Biden to slip...
Biden to Packers fans: Tell that quarterback he's got to get the vaccine
Extreme weather barreled through the Midwest on Wednesday, as Kentucky still reels in the...
'Unprecedented' storms slam US heartland