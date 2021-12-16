Yeager Airport launches program to help people with hidden disabilities

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Yeager Airport announced on Thursday a partnership with the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower organization, allowing some passengers to ask discretely for support.

Yeager Airport is launching the Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program beginning December 16 to better meet the needs of all travelers with disabilities, according to a release from Yeager Airport.

Officials said travelers with hidden disabilities can now request a free sunflower lanyard, bracelet, or pin at the welcome counter in baggage claim to let airport staff know they may need a little help or extra patience.

“Making sure our passengers feel comfortable while they travel through CRW is our top priority. Our passengers have always been our biggest supporters, and we want those who may require additional support and accommodations to have a quality travel experience,” said Airport Director Nick Keller. “We are thrilled to implement another program that puts our passenger’s well-being first.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control, 26% of American adults have some disability, many that are not visually apparent, officials said.

The Hidden Disabilities Sunflower Program first started in 2016 at Gatwick Airport in Great Britain. Since the program’s launch, airports across the globe have joined the program, including Charlotte Douglas International Airport and Orlando International Airport, to which CRW offers direct flights, according to officials.

Officials said Yeager Airport also works with several certified therapy dogs through another new program, Herc’s Pals.

Herc’s Pals volunteers and their animals offer a friendly experience to soothe some passengers of their travel worries.

