$8.7 million awarded to airports from Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) announced on Thursday $8,706,711 from the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act for infrastructure projects at 22 West Virginia airports.

“The bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring historic investments to West Virginia, creating long-term, good-paying jobs while also addressing West Virginia’s infrastructure needs,” said Senator Manchin. “I successfully fought to allocate around $40 million for West Virginia airports, and I am thrilled to see the first round of funding is being distributed to 22 airports in the Mountain State.”

“This funding announced today makes needed investments that will help provide additional services that will increase travel to West Virginia, create job opportunities, and drive economic development in regions across our state,” said Senator Capito. “I was proud to play a role in making this funding a reality, and look forward to announcing similar investments through the bipartisan infrastructure package in the future.”

The following airports were awarded money from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

$2,106,624 – Yeager Airport

$1,414,643 – Tri-State Airport /Milton J. Ferguson Field

$1,027,106 – North Central West Virginia Airport

$1,008,338 – Greenbrier Valley Airport

$295,000 – Raleigh County Memorial Airport

$295,000 – Mercer County Airport

$295,000 – Morgantown Municipal Airport/Walter L. Bill Hart Field

$295,000 – Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport

$295,000 – Wheeling Ohio County Airport

$159,000 – Elkins-Randolph County Airport/Jennings Randolph Field

$159,000 – Fairmont Municipal-Frankman Field

$159,000 – Eastern WV Regional Airport/Shepherd Field

$159,000 – Marshall County Airport

$159,000 – Jackson County Airport

$110,000 – Upshur County Regional Airport

$110,000 – Logan County Airport

$110,000 – Grant County Airport

$110,000 – Philippi/Barbour County Regional Airport

$110,000 – Mason County Regional Airport

$110,000 – Summersville Airport

$110,000 – Braxton County Airport

$110,000 – Appalachian Regional Airport

Yeager Airport is eager to work on major upgrades that will impact the Airport for decades to come.

“The funding will go a long way as we invest in projects that will upgrade and modernize our airport. We now have the opportunity to fund projects that will meet our needs for the next 30 to 40 years,” said Yeager Airport Director & CEO Nick Keller. “‘The funds will also help create jobs for West Virginia and bolster our state’s economy.”

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.