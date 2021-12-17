Area schools take precautions after social media threat trend

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - School districts across north-central West Virginia took additional safety precautions Friday following a nationwide social media trend involving threats of violence at schools.

5 News reached out to 17 districts in the area. None of the schools who responded reported any legitimate threats. Almost all of them reported having additional law enforcement presence at school buildings, along with other precautions.

Many districts reported an abnormal amount of absences, which they attributed to concerned parents keeping their children home.

Sheriff Robert Matheny said there had been no “significant threats” within Harrison County Schools.

“Each report that has been received has been investigated and mitigated,” Matheny said in a Facebook post. “We are continuing a strong presence around all schools and continue to communicate with other local agencies and our federal partners. Our command post at the Harrison County Law Enforcement Division will remain intact throughout the day.”

Lewis County Schools sent a message to families Thursday saying it was aware of the trend and that a threat regarding Robert L. Bland Middle School had been received.

“Law enforcement has investigated the issue and has worked with the families and student(s) to resolve it,” the message said. “Lewis County Schools takes all threats seriously, the safety and security of students is always the utmost priority.”

Lewis County was among the districts that had additional law enforcement officers at schools.

A Robert L. Bland student was taken into custody Thursday after law enforcement say a pellet gun was found inside a school bathroom.

You’re asked by law enforcement to report any concerns to 911 and avoid sharing unreported concerns on social media.

