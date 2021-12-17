Barbara Jean Hardin, 92, of Stonewood passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the United Hospital Center. She was born in Clarksburg, WV on October 7, 1929 the daughter of the late Lawrence Hood and Margaret Morrison Hood. She is survived by two grandchildren; John Ayoob and Cheyenne Ayoob, four great grandchildren; Christian Limbers, Kayden Ayoob, Ivyonna Ayoob and Sadie Powers, one sister; Patricia Hood Lance and several nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver Hardin. Also preceding her in death were three children; Mary Margaret Hardin, Michael Oliver Hardin and Jeannie Robin Hardin Ball, one grandson, Timothy Lee Ayoob II, three brothers; Harry Hood, Jack Hood and Lawrence Hood and two sisters; Kathryn Hood Taylor and Nellie Hood Donellon. She was a homemaker, a Baptist by faith and a member of the Bible Baptist Temple in Stonewood. She was a very honest and caring person, quite a jokester with a great sense of humor and loved her children and grandchildren. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, WV on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at the funeral home at 2:00 pm with Pastor Charles Maddus officiating. Interment will follow at the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

