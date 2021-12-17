BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Betty Jean Ash Anania, 88, of Clarksburg passed away on Thursday, December 16, 2021 at her home surrounded by her family.She was born in Lost Creek, WV on September 25, 1933 a daughter of the late Eleas Ash and Maude Nancy Losh Ash. She was married for 50 years to Frank A. Anania who preceded her in death. They were married on November 12, 1954.She is survived by four children; Linda Patterson and husband Dave of Salem, WV, Teresa Anania of Clarksburg, WV, Tammy Davis and husband Bobby of Clarksburg, WV and Jim Anania of Clarksburg, WV, nine grandchildren; Jennifer Barton and husband Greg of Bridgeport, WV, John Michael Mazza and wife Chelsea of Clarksburg, Allessandra St Clair and husband Tyler of Buckhannon, WV, Nicholas Anania and fiancé Brittany of Ohio, Chanda Anania of Ohio, Thomas Anania of Vermont, David Patterson and wife Whitney of Bridgeport, WV, Scott Patterson and fiancé Savannah of Jane Lew, WV and Jimmy Joe Patterson of Salem, WV, fifteen great grandchildren; Andrew Barton, Alek Mazza, Aubree Davis, Avery St Clair, Sawyer St Clair, Leo Anania, Camila Crosby, Savanna Patterson, Colton Patterson, Brynlee Patterson, Cadence Patterson, Harper Patterson, Audrey Patterson, Beau Patterson and Quinn Patterson, and several nieces and nephews.Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by three brothers; Robert Ash, Jack Ash and Joe Ash.Betty was a graduate of Unidis High School. She was a member of Horizon’s Church and participated in her children’s school activities. Her main priority was to be a good mom and wife.Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison St., Nutter Fort, WV on Monday, December 20, 2021 from 2:00 to 8:00 pm. The funeral service will be held at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow at the Floral Hills Memorial Gardens.The family requests that all visitors wear masks.Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

