Bridge Sports Complex Athlete of the Week: Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont Senior’s Eric Smith knows a thing or two about winning... and now the three-time state champion is ready to win at another level.

Smith signed with the Miami University of Ohio football program and will play at tackle on the RedHawks’ offense.

When looking for a program, he found in Miami what he already had in Fairmont Senior - a family.

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.