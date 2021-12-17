Byrd girls’ basketball edges past Bridgeport, 35-32

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It got down to the wire, but Robert C. Byrd girls’ basketball pulled out the win over rival Bridgeport.

The Indians had the lead early in the first quarter, but from there Byrd led the way to the half. The Eagles led 25-13 at the break.

It was gritty to the finish, but the Eagles defeated Bridgeport 35-32.

