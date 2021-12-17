Advertisement

Byrd girls’ basketball edges past Bridgeport, 35-32

Howe (RCB) posts 11 points in first half
Bridgeport at RCB
Bridgeport at RCB(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Dec. 16, 2021 at 10:11 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - It got down to the wire, but Robert C. Byrd girls’ basketball pulled out the win over rival Bridgeport.

The Indians had the lead early in the first quarter, but from there Byrd led the way to the half. The Eagles led 25-13 at the break.

It was gritty to the finish, but the Eagles defeated Bridgeport 35-32.

