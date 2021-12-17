BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Elsie Marie Warnick, 83, of Citra Florida, formerly of Grant Town, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021, at her residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was born July 11, 1938, in Fairmont; the daughter of the late Nathan Leroy Allen and Emma Susan (Cogar) Allen.Elsie was a homemaker; she enjoyed camping, caring for her grandbabies, and crochet. She was a member of Barrackville Church of Christ. Elsie is survived by her son, Elmer Leroy Warnick and his wife, Sheila of Grant Town; her daughters, Maggie Warnick and her husband, Keith Puffinburger of Keyser, Ellen Reed and her husband, Ron of Ida May, and Tessy Warnick of Rivesville; 8 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren, and 8 great great grandchildren; her brothers, Billie Joe Allen and his wife, Brenda of River Road, WV and Daniel Edward Allen of Fairmont; her sisters, Virginia May Weekly of Baxter, Judy Ann Wells of Grant Town, Mary Lou Stevens of Baxter, Emogene Narog and her husband, Don of Fairmont, and Linda White and her husband Jerry of Logan; her sister-in-law, Jane Waddell and her husband, Paul of Grant Town: her brother-in-law, Robert Warnick and his wife, Ruth of Baltimore, MD; several nieces, nephews and bonus children that she loved and mothered. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Elmer Russell Warnick, who died in 2003; her brother, William Allen; her brother-in-law, Ike Warnick; her sisters-in-law, Regina Gorman and her husband, Louis Gorman and Shirley Murray and her husband, William. Memorial Contributions may be made to offset the funeral expenses to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, Fairmont, WV 26554. Family and friends are welcome to call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant St., Fairmont, on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with Pastor James Trivett, officiating. Interment will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens.Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.carpenterandford.com

