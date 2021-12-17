Advertisement

Fairmont State offering aid for students affected by COVID

(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 17, 2021 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (AP) — Fairmont State University will continue offering aid during the spring semester for students affected by COVID-19, the West Virginia school announced.

Awards of $1,500 may be given to full-time students enrolled for the spring semester, while students enrolled part-time can receive $1,000, the school said Thursday.

“The continuation of this initiative will have a profound effect on these students, and will allow them to focus more on their studies, and less on financial obligations,” Fairmont State University President Mirta M. Martin said.

Funds awarded will be limited and are not guaranteed as the program is made available through federal funding, the school said. Applications are required to be considered.

Students may apply online. The application review process will begin on Feb. 1.

